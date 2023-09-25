Amanda Brooks' passion for animals and their welfare has seen her awarded the RSPCA NSW Volunteer of the Month recently.
Amanda has been volunteering with the Taree branch of RSPCA NSW for more than 40 years.
She has been giving 40 hours a month of her time, on top of looking after her farm and having a full time job.
She does it not only because she cares so much about animal welfare, but because she loves seeing people get help.
"It's the benefit that I can see that the animals get. We help a lot of low income families, and it's the benefit that those animals would not have got, the care had we not been around to look after them. They'd be having litters and litters and litters.
"It's very rewarding.
"And you get to pat all the dogs and cats on desexing day," Amanda laughs.
Amanda says the Volunteer of the Month award came "right out of the blue", particularly as last year she was awarded honorary lifetime membership with RSPCA NSW.
"I thought that was pretty amazing, but then when I got Volunteer of the Month, I was pretty stoked by that."
All RSPCA Volunteer of the Month winners are finalists for the RSPCA NSW Volunteer of the Year award.
The RSPCA Taree Supporter Group regularly organises days where cats and dogs are microchipped for free, and vouchers given out for desexing and vaccination. The last one, a pets and community day, was held at Taree Pet Barn in April 2023.
In addition to the community days, the the branch has help available for desexing, microchipping and emergency vet care all through the year.
Look out for the RSPCA stall at the Wherrol Flat Scarecrow Display and Spring Fair on Sunday, October 1 and Taree Show on October 7 and 8.
The group is always looking for volunteers to help out. If you are interested in finding out more email tareebranch@rspcansw.org.au.
