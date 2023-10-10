Manning River Times
MidCoast Council

October 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Terry Inkson, MidCoast Council strategic weeds biosecurity officer talks about plume poppy. Picture by Scott Calvin,
The Mid Coast has the dubious distinction of being the only place in Australia an invasive weed, the plume poppy, has ever been found.

