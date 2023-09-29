A recent "bio blitz" at Cattai Wetlands was attended by more than 130 members of the public, turned "citizen scientists" for a weekend.
Participants heard from experts in different species, including the Great Lakes Bird Watching Club, Dr Alexandra Knight whose speciality is frogs,entomologists from the Australian Museum, a local reptile expert, a vegetation expert from MidCoast Council, council's weed expert, representatives from Local Land Care Services, and a koala detection dog.
The talks and walks were not limited to the daytime. There were a number of spotlighting walks in the evenings.
Over the course of the bio blitz, more than 100 species of birds were sighted. There were a couple of unusual bird finds, including a black-necked stork (a threatened species), and glossy ibis, which are not usually found this close to the coast.
Although no active koalas were seen, the koala detection dog did find evidence - scat on the ground.
Preliminary results show more than 120 plant species were found, and a large number of invertebrates, in particular spiders.
Unfortunately a few weed species were found as well.
The purpose of the bio blitz is to find information about the biodiversity of the Cattai Wetlands, and how best to manage the site.
A full report will be released by MidCoast Council at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.