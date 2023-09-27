Manning River Times
Old Bar Beach Festival

By Ian Dimmock
September 27 2023 - 10:00am
Old Bar Beach Festival is on again this weekend. File picture
The mammoth Old Bar Beach Festival is on again this October long weekend.

