The mammoth Old Bar Beach Festival is on again this October long weekend.
Having been a somewhat wet event last year, it is shaping up to be much drier with the El Nino now confirmed.
This has been the largest event in the MidCoast Council area with attendance records of 30,000 to 40,000 and 350 to 400 Kombis in attendance. The rides and amusements will be happening from Friday, September 29 with the main festival occurring Saturday and Sunday.
A great line-up of all day live music is on offer with the headline act being The Soul Movers, the band of Murray Cook, the Red Wiggle. They will be performing after the fireworks on Saturday and again on Sunday morning.
There is plenty to see and do for everyone with classic cars, the Kombi display and parade, mega markets, aerobatic displays, classic cars, street food, kids' entertainment, fireworks and bar. Where else can you get to enjoy live music and entertainment for a mere $2 entry fee?
The tennis holiday camp for kids started this week and runs until Thursday, October 5. The Junior Performance Camp was also held this week.
Commencing Friday October 13, the Seaside Classic begins with the senior events first, singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Entries close Monday, October 9. Contact Richard Ellison on 0409 546 988 or oldbartc@outlook.com.
The junior Seaside Classic will occur the following weekend, October 20 to 22. Many events make up this section, graded by age, singles and doubles and a parent and child double. Entries close Monday, October 16; contact Ellise on 0411 476 063 or oldbartc@outlook.com.
Every year, many churches across Australia take part in Operation Christmas Child, run by the Samaritan's Purse. Members of the congregations pack shoe boxes with toys and other gifts that are sent to various countries to be given to children who would not otherwise get anything for Christmas. Such is the need that any child who receives one of these boxes will not receive another.
The Old Bar and Taree Anglicans, along with Old Bar Bible Church, packed more than 50 boxes and the Catholic congregation packed many also. Boxes have been distributed in the past to Namibia, the Philippines, Egypt and various Pacific Island nations.
