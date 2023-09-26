Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Olive Westren from Harrington celebrates her 100th birthday

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olive Westren celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Olive Westren celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture by Scott Calvin.

Harrington's Olive Westren was partial to dancing on tables at parties as a young adult.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.