Harrington's Olive Westren was partial to dancing on tables at parties as a young adult.
However, at her 100th birthday celebration at Harrington's Shoreline Tavern on Saturday, September 23, Olive elected to sit down at the table, rather than dance on it.
Olive was born on 22 September 1923 to Joseph and Lilian Laird, who emigrated from the UK to Australia in 1921. The family settled at Auburn, where Olive grew up.
As she came into adulthood Olive was by some accounts a bit of a wild child.
She loved the wrestling, although her father didn't really approve of her going along to see it unchaperoned. She'd pretend to be at the movies with her big sister, Nellie, while they were both in fact at the wresting.
At a time when the majority of women were expected to be homemakers or secretaries, Olive forged her own path. She got her qualifications to move into bookkeeping and accounts, working for a time at Gibson's Tea where she met her husband Reginald Westren.
Olive and Reg were married on October 21, 1944 in Auburn. Their honeymoon was in a tin shack with a dirt floor in a place called Wee Jasper. Reg.
They both came to know about Harrington by word of mouth when one of their Gibson's Tea colleagues mentioned it to them. He'd been there and described what a beautiful place it was, so on their next holiday they hopped on a steam train from Sydney and took a ride up the coast to check it out.
They fell in love with the place immediately and the family have been tied to it ever since.
Once they had children it became their standard holiday trip, fitting all the nappies, pyjamas, sheets, towels and fishing gear into just two suitcases!
The couple got involved in helping to build the local Anglican Church. While there on holidays though they helped out when they could, with Reg nailing down all the floorboards, painting it inside and out and getting his brother Cyril (who was in the leadlight business) to create the stained-glass windows. They also sourced a bell for the church.
Together they purchased a property at 27 High Street Harrington. When they weren't holidaying there themselves, they let it out to holidaymakers. Meanwhile they were living in the Westren family home at Arncliffe where they raised their son Denis and daughter Beverley.
Planning to retire in Harrington, Olive and Reg purchased the vacant lot next door to their existing property at 27 High Street Harrington, building a large two storey home at 26 Church Street, the intention being that as well as retiring there themselves, there would be plenty of room for their children and grandchildren to holiday with them.
In 1981 they both retired and moved into their new home in Harrington, Olive's mother Lillian (who lived until she was 101 years old) moving there with them.
Every holiday across the years that followed their children and grandchildren would come and stay with them at Harrington. Olive would take her grandchildren fishing on the wall, swimming in the lagoon and surfing out at Crowdy Beach. She would also cook up elaborate meals and cakes and sweets.
Olive and Reg had always done charity work throughout their lives and continued to take part in fundraisers and deliver Meals on Wheels during their retirement years at Harrington. Olive is also a member of the Harrington VIEW Club.
Olive travelled further afield on her many golfing adventures (even getting a hole in one).
Olive's older sister Nellie moved to Harrington to be closer to her sister then eventually to the nursing home Bushland Place in Taree. Nellie lived to be 103 years old.
Olive and Reg became great-grandparents to Tahlia, Jack, Ky, Max, Zane, Ruby, Billy-Reg, Blake and Scarlett.
In 2014 Olive's husband Reg celebrated his 100th birthday in Harrington. A few years later he passed away aged 102 years.
On September 22, 2023 it was finally Olive's turn to celebrate her own 100th birthday.
On her birthday her friends and colleagues from the VIEW club took her out to lunch at the Harrington Golf Club.
The celebrations continued the next day at a big party at Harrington's Shoreline Tavern in the Jordan Room (named after Olive's son-in-law artist Brian Jordan, who had passed away in 2007).
Her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all on hand to cheer at the milestone event.
