This follows the side's 3-0 win over northern champions Port United in the zone challenge played at Omaru Park. Port United went into the game with an unbeaten record this year.
Bronson Waites scored two goals for the Wildcats and Luke Leonard the other. Both are aged 16.
Taree coach Michael Wallace said the Wildcats had nine team members were the right age group for 18s all year, with the under 15s and 16s assisting with player numbers.
"The 18s showed great leadership this year, embracing the younger players who wanted to help out,'' Wallace said.
"The team should be really proud of what they have achieved this year, they have won it all.
"I don't think the kids realise how hard it is going up against the larger northern clubs in the zone championship matches. This year we were the only southern-based winner of any age group.
"I can only recall once in the past five or six years a southern team winning."
Taree Wildcats now have a bit of a rest although registrations are open for the the club's Summer 6s competition. This will kick off in October.
