Taree Wildcats defeat Port United in zone challenge

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Taree Wildcats under 18s after their 3-0 win over Port United in the zone challenge match played at Omaru Park.
Taree Wildcats 18s claimed the Football Mid North Coast under 18 triple crown - premiers in their competition (first on the ladder), champions (grand final winners) and now zone champions.

Local News

