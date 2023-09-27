The Wingham Music Festival is readying itself for its annual weekend of music, art, culture and all things weird and wonderful to delight and entertain all.
To be held from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15 at the Wingham Showground, the festival has locked in a stellar lineup for this year's event which is set to draw crowds from across the region and beyond.
Headliners over the three days will be Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight on Friday, Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band on Saturday, with Ray Beadle - Stax of Blues to close out the weekend on Sunday night.
Also confirmed for the festival are country music superstars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Felicity Urquhardt with Josh Cunningham, Frank Sultana, Little Quirks, Mitch King, Hussy Hicks, Round Mountain Girls and more.
We're running buses down the street to take people if they want to go pick up groceries or whatever and to see the shops and be involved in in Wingham itself- Festival coordinator, Donna Ballard
Festival coordinator, Donna Ballard is anticipating a repeat of the success that characterised the 2022 festival, which returned to Wingham following two years of COVID cancellations.
"There was such enthusiasm last year and a real sense of excitement to have some color and noise and vibrancy back in our lives."
True to form, the festival will feature a host of activities to amuse and entertain in addition to the music on stage.
There will be workshops for yoga, try a choir, hoola hoop making, guitar, harmonica, macrame, painting and juggling.
The crowd will be entertained by circus performers, belly dancers, stilt walkers and more, plus market stalls.
The festival also acts as a boost to the local economy with people travelling from across NSW and even interstate to experience the unique character of the event.
"We want to bring people to the area so they can see what we've got to offer," Donna said.
"That's why it's so important to have all that activity that happens offstage because that's all our local content, that's what makes us unique that you're not going to get at some other festivals."
Wingham Music Festival runs from Friday, October 13 till Sunday, October 15 at Wingham Showground.
Check festival website for ticket information.
