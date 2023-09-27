Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Wingham Music Festival to host stellar lineup for 2023

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues Arcadia performing at the 2022 Wingham Music Festival. Photo Scott Calvin.
Blues Arcadia performing at the 2022 Wingham Music Festival. Photo Scott Calvin.

The Wingham Music Festival is readying itself for its annual weekend of music, art, culture and all things weird and wonderful to delight and entertain all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.