MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare has two Eco Burn Education workshops coming up.
The first will be on Saturday, September 30 at Pindimar, and the final scheduled workshop, for now, will be at Nabiac on Friday, October 13.
The Eco Burn Education workshops are for rural landholders who are interested in using fire to manage their property, both to protect life and property from wildfire, and to support and protect native vegetation.
The workshops cover information about fire behaviour, fire risk and how the environment responds to fire.
The workshops include an activity where landholders get a map of their property to work through and map out a fire property management plan.
For more information and to book into the Pindimar workshop, go to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/eco-burn-education-workshop-pindimar-tickets-671172283367.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.