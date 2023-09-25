Harrington man wins NSW award for VET Trainer of the Year

Colin Taranto of Harrington has been named the winner of the prestigious NSW State Award for VET Trainer of the Year at the 2023 NSW Training Awards.
Colin works as a senior trainer for the National Timber and Hardware Association (NTHA).
"Colin Taranto's success is a testament to the dedication and talent found within the local community. Colin's achievements not only reflect his personal excellence but also highlight the strength and expertise of the region's workforce," NTHA said.
"This outstanding recognition underscores Colin's significant impact on the timber and hardware industry through his dedicated delivery of qualifications in Timber Frame or Truss Manufacturing and Timber Systems Design at both the Certificate III and Certificate IV levels."
"With an impressive career spanning 25 years in frame and truss and 13 years in technical market development/sales with timber manufacturers and wholesalers, Colin brings a wealth of practical knowledge and expertise to his role as a trainer.
His commitment to excellence and innovation in vocational education and training (VET) is evident through his unwavering dedication to his students and the industry.
"I wanted to give back to an industry that has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," Colin said.
"By encouraging and developing local talent, I aim to address the significant skills shortage our industry is facing.
"Sharing my practical expertise and experiences allows trainees to gain a broader understanding of the industry and the people within it."
David Little, CEO of NTHA, said, "Colin is a perfect example of everything a VET trainer should be. He is a well-respected industry professional who left the timber workplace to give something back to the industry he loves.
"His dedication, practical expertise, and passion for nurturing local talent have made a significant impact in many, many young lives.
"We extend our warmest congratulations to Colin and wish him the best as he competes at the national level."
Colin Taranto's will now represent NSW at the Australian Training Awards, which showcase the best practices in vocational education and training (VET) nationwide.
For more on NTHA Training visit www.ntha.com.au.
