Manning River Times
Home/News

Harrington man wins NSW award for VET Trainer of the Year

By Staff Reporters
September 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Taranto is the NSW State Award winner of VET Trainer of the Year. Picture supplied.
Colin Taranto is the NSW State Award winner of VET Trainer of the Year. Picture supplied.

Colin Taranto of Harrington has been named the winner of the prestigious NSW State Award for VET Trainer of the Year at the 2023 NSW Training Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.