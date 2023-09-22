Manning River Times
Home/News
Crime

57 year-old man arrested following police raid on Taree premises

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree man charged with firearm offences. Stock photo
Taree man charged with firearm offences. Stock photo

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man for allegedly manufacturing firearms in Taree under Strike Force Temarang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.