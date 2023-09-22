Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man for allegedly manufacturing firearms in Taree under Strike Force Temarang.
Just after 7.30am on Wednesday, September 20, strike force detectives - with assistance from Manning Great Lakes Police District - executed a search warrant on a Taree premises where police located and seized a dismantled 3D printed firearm, seven boxes of manufactured firearm magazines, firearm parts, a 3D printer, $11,000 cash, and other items consistent with the manufacture of firearms.
Police also seized four rifles, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition that were registered to the occupant of the home - a 57 year-old man - as well as suspending the man's firearms licence.
He was arrested at the scene and taken to Taree Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of manufacture of prohibited firearm without licence/permit, manufacture prohibited weapon without a permit, deal with property proceeds of crime greater than $100,000, and failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Taree Local Court on Thursday September 21 where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday 27 November 2023.
Police will allege in court the man was using 3D printers to manufacture prohibited firearms and parts for financial gain.
Strike Force Temarang was established by State Crime Command's Drug & Firearms Squad, the Department of Home Affairs, AUSTRAC and the Australian Federal Police to target and disrupt illicit firearm activity.
