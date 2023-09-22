Road work projects kicking off around Mid Coast

Several road resealing projects are about to kick off around the Mid Coast region.
All work will be carried out under traffic control with minor delays expected so motorists are urged to drive with extra care.
Work around the Taree and Wingham areas started Thursday, September 21 and will include Tinonee, Bulga, Middlebrook, Cedar Party, Marchfield and Comboyne roads as well as Coghlan Avenue and The Bunker.
On Tuesday, September 26 crews will start on Bulga, Ellenborough and Padmans roads.
All works are expected to take a week to complete from their initial starting date, weather permitting.
Other Taree based work will include Dawson Cemetery and Dumaresq Island roads, and Stacey Drive.
Old Bar works included in the list include Woollards, Manning Point and Heron Roads. These works will begin on Wednesday, September 27.
