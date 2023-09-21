Junior Ranger Tour, Copeland Tops, Tuesday, October 3, 10am-12pm. Join a NPWS guide for a peek inside the Mountain Maid gold mine this school holidays and discover what a ranger does to protect this beautiful area. You'll see some of the old machinery like a battery stamper, whirly-gig gold separator, air compressor and gold carts. You can even pan for gold. On the four kilometre tour, you'll learn about the plants and animals that live here and how they survive in this magical park. Cost, children $15 per person (5-16 years). Accompanying adults free. Visit National Parks and Wildlife HERE.