Manning River Times

Modern technology is great - when it works

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern technology is great - when it works
Modern technology is great - when it works

I owe some people an apology - 10 people to be exact. Ten people who rang me between about 9am Tuesday and 3.30 Wednesday afternoon. And there could be others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.