I owe some people an apology - 10 people to be exact. Ten people who rang me between about 9am Tuesday and 3.30 Wednesday afternoon. And there could be others.
I never stray far from my phone so I don't know how I missed those calls. And why I wasn't alerted earlier that I had missed all those calls. I can see two mobile towers from my office (home). Colleagues have suggested I need a new phone. The internet has also been a bit dodgy - modern technology is great when it works.
While I was catching up with one of those missed calls, I was speaking to an organiser of a local event and I realised I needed to apologise to some event organisers. After a couple of quiet years on the "what's on" front, life is back in full swing and we need to catch up for our readers' sake. As I mentioned before, we are only weeks away from the Taree Show and Wingham Music Festival - more to come on these in the very near future.
We can't be everywhere and know everything that's going on so feel free to contact us if you have an event. We will do what we can to help.
So, if you're looking for things to do, the link to our events guide, 'Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast', is below. We say 'never-ending' as we are continually updating it. Also included is a link to an extensive range of activities aimed at keeping youngsters amuse this school holiday and if you're looking for something free on a hot day, Tuncurry splash park is open from 9am to 5pm daily.
Today's photo is taken from the very success dragon boat regatta and competition last weekend. And doesn't the Manning look stunning! The community regatta was a huge success with 45 paddlers, and the Manning River Dragon Boat Club has now been inundated with requests to join the next Learn2Paddle program scheduled to start on November 4. Something for your diary perhaps?
And this weekend marks the start of the surf season, though it may possibly be a bit cool to dip the toe in.
As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers including the Manning River Times' Scott Calvin present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
You'll be able to see - and hear - from 97-year-old Dulcie Balderstone, whose precious object was a photo of her late husband Athol, as she shares what it was like growing up through the Depression era.
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project next Wednesday.
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
