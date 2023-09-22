FIVE sides will contest the 2023/24 Manning Cricket T1 competition starting Saturday, October 7.
This is one down on last season. However, nine teams - one up on last summer - will chase the T2 premiership.
Old Bar has dropped out of T1. After a promising start the side struggled last season and finished with the wooden spoon. However, Old Bar will field three sides in T2.
"There was a bit of conjecture about whether Old Bar should have a T1 squad, but we've given them the benefit of the doubt and will give them another 12 months to develop younger players for T1,'' Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell said.
United, the premiers, Great Lakes, Taree West, Wingham and Gloucester will play T1. Gloucester had some problems fielding a committee during the off-season, however, this has been settled, with Ryan Yates the new president.
"They're keen to stay involved here and play T1,'' Mr Campbell said.
"That'll give some of the younger players a chance to show their wares in T1.''
He said the T2 competition will split in two for the finals series, with the top four playing for the T2 premiership and the next four for the T2 crown. This has been the case for several seasons.
Meanwhile the Mid North Coast representative calendar for the Macquarie Stingers T20 Regional Big Bash along with Mid North Coast First X1 and over 35 competitions will be determined this week
