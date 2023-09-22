Manning River Times
President's Cup hockey challenge to be played at three venues

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Taylah Clarke sets up an attacking raid for Tigers in the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against Sharks. Tigers won the hockey league/Manning division one premiership double.
A PRESIDENT'S Cup for Mid North Coast hockey division one men's and women's teams could be introduced in 2024.

