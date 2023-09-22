A PRESIDENT'S Cup for Mid North Coast hockey division one men's and women's teams could be introduced in 2024.
This would involve clubs from the Manning, Hastings and Coffs Harbour. It would be played separately to the Mid North Coast Hockey League, with each association hosting one round.
Manning Hockey official Tony Lewis said planning is very much in the early stages.
"We'd start in early April at Coffs Harbour. Round two will be at Taree and round three at Port,'' he said.
"It won't be compulsory for teams to nominate and we certainly want to bring Coffs Harbour and possibly Grafton into the concept. We'll be talking about this during the off-season and we'll also gauge the interest from the clubs in those areas.''
There were seven sides in the men's and women's divisions and Mr Lewis is confident all will be back in 2024.
"There's always a couple of sides that drop off towards the end of the season, but we're hoping everyone will be right for next year. Certainly that's the indication at the moment,'' he said.
It's unlikely there'll be any additions to the league in the foreseeable future, Mr Lewis saying that two divisions with seven teams in each is 'pretty strong.'
"We don't want to dilute the talent. We couldn't field another team from the Manning and I doubt that we'd get another from Port Macquarie, although that could eventually change.''
