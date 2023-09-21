An Old Bar mum has two things to celebrate this week - her son turning another year older and winning $100,000.
The woman won the first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10797, drawn Wednesday, September 20.
She revealed she was in the middle of setting up her new phone when she received two missed calls from lottery officials.
"Oh! Oh my god!" she laughed.
"I can't believe it. That's great news.
"I was setting up my new phone when I noticed I had a few missed calls. Then I noticed I received a text message alerting me to check my Lucky Lotteries tickets.
"I thought it was a bit strange, so I checked my ticket on the app immediately. The $100,000 win came up and I just started to cry.
"My husband thought something was wrong with our kids - he thought they were sick! I reassured him with the winning news, and he didn't believe me, he still doesn't!
"It's a funny story actually. I tried to buy a lottery ticket last Thursday for Powerball, but the draw had already closed.
Also in the news: Young country star determined to walk again after emergency surgery
"I decided to get this ticket instead. I normally never buy these types of tickets and I thought I'd give it a go."
With $100,000 about to boost her bank account this coming month, the woman couldn't wait to pay off some left-over bills and be financially independent.
"This win means so much to us. We will be able to be completely debt free!" she said.
"We're actually celebrating my son's birthday this week, so this is perfect timing!
"We will have to celebrate his birthday and the win sometime soon!"
Her winning entry of four random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.