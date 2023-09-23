NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Less has a terrific strike-rate at the Taree track and he likes the chances of a couple of runners among those he will take to Sunday's races there.
Velvet Haze will run in the SC Construction & Excavation Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1408 metres and Dashing Power in the Equimillion Thoroughbred Event Maiden Handicap over 1308 metres.
Four-year-old mare Velvet Haze, which has won at two of her eight starts and been placed three times, has had two runs so far this campaign.
She displayed notable improvement off the back of the extra fitness when she fought on well to finish third behind Adelinda and Diva Carolina at her most recent start in a F&M BM58 race over 1300 metres at Scone on August 21.
She is a winner over 1000 and 1250 metres and Lees has seen fit to step her up to 1400 for the first time in her career.
"Velvet Haze will appreciate the 1400. It's going to suit her at this stage of her preparation," he said. "I was looking for her to improve second-up and she did that. It was a good run at Scone and with a bit more improvement that she'll gain from that run she should run well at Taree.
"She will get in OK at the weights with Ben Osman's claim and I'm looking forward to seeing what she does."
Three-year-old colt Dashing Power has had two cracks at trying to break his maiden status, for a fifth at Tamworth and a sixth at Muswellbrook.
Lees reckons the horse isn't far off racking up its first win and that Sunday's race is a very suitable one for him. He also has the unraced Ride Like A Girl kicking off its career in that race.
"Dashing Power is probably going better than the form guide reads," he said. "He didn't have any luck in his last start at Muswellbrook and if he can just get even luck he won't be far off at Taree.
"Darryl McClellan will ride him for the first time. He's obviously a very experienced jockey who will give him every hope.
"Both of those horses are in with a chance. The horses we take to Taree are generally in a good position to do something, whether it's to break through for a win or start going up in the classes.
"It's a good track to race on and an easy drive for the horses on the truck from Newcastle, so it always makes sense to go there."
*Gates open at midday. First race 1.25pm. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Visit Facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
