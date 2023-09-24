MID North Coast Cricket senior and junior councils are currently engaged in the merger process.
The councils take in the Manning, Hastings and Macleay associations.
"We're just working out the committee process now,'' Manning Cricket Association president Steve Campbell said.
He said the amalgamation would streamline administration.
"We might have sightly longer meetings, but otherwise we think it will make things easier,'' he said.
"NSW Cricket is pushing to have junior and senior associations join together.''
He said the Manning junior and senior associations are also in the process of amalgamating.
"That would be a season or two away yet,'' he said.
"There are still a few things we have to work through.''
Manning senior cricket's new season will start on Saturday, October 7 (see story page 23), with junior cricket underway from Saturday, October 14.
Both will run until March.
RELATED: New nets will be a boost for cricket
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.