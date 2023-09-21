The NSW government has reallocated $100 million for the stage two development of Manning Base Hospital in the 2023/24 Budget released this week.
The $100 million for stage two was originally announced by the former NSW Coalition government four years ago.
The concept designs for the stage two redevelopment were released in June 2022. However, work on stage two has not begun.
In 2020, former member for Myall Lakes, the late Stephen Bromhead, said work was expected to begin in 2021 and he hoped for it to be completed by 2023.
Stage one of the redevelopment, with a budget of $40 million, saw a new entrance to the hospital built, a new cancer care and renal dialysis service constructed and an MRI machine.
Plans for stage two include construction of a new inpatient unit and a two-storey building to better connect existing services within the hospital campus.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, expressed her gratitude for the funding.
"I am thrilled to see the reallocation of $100 million for stage two of the Manning Hospital Redevelopment in this year's budget," she said.
