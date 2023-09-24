Children's author, Susea Spray will be reading her new book, A Big Blue Boat, at MidCoast Libraries early next month.
As well as being a writer Susea is a teacher and sailor who has written an award-winning story about a boat, a girl and the sea.
Seas are calm, winds gently blowing, when a big blue boat and her captain head out for a day's sail.
The winds strengthen and the sea starts to rollick and frolic.
What are a big blue boat and her brave captain going to do? Will they find a safe harbour in time?
The fun wording, rhythm and rhyme generate strong imagery that young children will love.
There is even a glossary and activity for children to do to keep them entertained.
Susea will be reading A Big Blue Boat at:
No bookings required.
Everyone is welcome to attend the readings.
Copies of the book will be for sale at the event.
