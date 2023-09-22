Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
September 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lansdowne Rural Fire Service 'Get Ready' day was held on the sports oval. Lansdowne RFS picture.
Lansdowne Rural Fire Service 'Get Ready' day was held on the sports oval. Lansdowne RFS picture.

Lansdowne Rural Volunteer Fire Brigade conducted their NSW RFS 'Get Ready Weekend' at the Lansdowne Oval last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.