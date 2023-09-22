Lansdowne Rural Volunteer Fire Brigade conducted their NSW RFS 'Get Ready Weekend' at the Lansdowne Oval last Sunday.
The brigade members were happy to see a sizeable number of people turning up and taking an interest and getting some valuable information on how to prepare their bushfire plans for this summer.
A free barbecue was running with people enjoying a quick bite to eat with their fruit juice poppers.
The Lansdowne sports oval was a great 'high visibility' venue to meet with our local residents and show them what our brigade is about.
This month the Coopernook Op Shop is celebrating six years of serving the community at Coopernook.
A huge shout out to their valued customers, the community for their donations, their friendly team of volunteers and beautiful friends. If you have not visited the Op Shop please do so, you will be surprised by what you will find there. And so reasonably priced.
Coming to the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall on October 1 is Marvellous Hearts.
This show will be held at 2pm outside on the grass (weather permitting).
The Marvellous Hearts take their starting point from the '60s and '70s. Their music is grounded in old school blues and traditional folk with flourishes of rock and cosmic country, with songs, which are too relevant today to be labelled as "retro revivalists."
They have been compared to Bob Dylan and the Band and have been played across American and Europe and locally on Double J, and Triple J.
