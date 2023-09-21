Manning River Times
Wingham allrounder in NSW side for opening match of season

By Mick McDonald
September 22 2023 - 4:00am
Maitlan Brown playing for the NSW Breakers during a match last season. She is in the squad to meet Queensland this weekend.
WINGHAM cricketer Maitlan Brown has been named in the NSW Breakers squad for the opening of the 2023/24 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season this weekend.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

