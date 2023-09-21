WINGHAM cricketer Maitlan Brown has been named in the NSW Breakers squad for the opening of the 2023/24 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season this weekend.
Brown is part of a 13-strong squad to be captained by Alyssa Healy to meet Queensland Fire at Cricket Central today and Sunday.
This will be the bowling all-rounder's second season with the Breakers, after she switched from the ACT Meteors.
Brown was a member of the Brave XI that outclassed Northern Superchargers in the final played at Lord's.
She was involved in a controversy not of her making after the first match of the tournament in August when she was referred to as "little Barbie" in an BBC interview conducted by presenter Chris Hughes, a former Love Island contestant.
Hughes was reprimanded by BBC, the broadcaster telling him the comment was "not appropriate".
He was also slammed on social media, according to yahoo!sport.
Brown will again play for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League. She has been with the Sixers since the 2021/22 season after playing for Melbourne Renegades from 2016/17 to 2020/21.
She started playing cricket in the Manning juniors and was a member of Taree United's winning first grade premiership side in 2015/16.
