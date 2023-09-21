The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is appealing for information after the discovery of a number of dead native birds in a reserve at the end of Bramble Parade, Tuncurry.
The birds were discovered by a member of the public and reported to the EPA last week.
Eight native birds, including currawongs and magpie larks, were found dead in the reserve.
The birds were collected by EPA officers and sent for testing to identify the cause of death.
Initial observations confirm no obvious external trauma.
We are actively investigating the incident to determine the likely cause and if it was a deliberate act.- EPA operations acting director, Brett Nudd
"It is concerning that these native birds were potentially killed in their natural habitat, EPA operations acting director, Brett Nudd said.
"We are actively investigating the incident to determine the likely cause and if it was a deliberate act," Mr Nudd said.
"While we are yet to determine the cause, pesticide misuse or baiting cannot be ruled out.
"We're asking anyone with information to get in touch with the EPA."
Anyone with information about this incident or suspicious activity in the Tuncurry area is urged to contact the NSW EPA Environment Line on 131 555 or info@epa.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.