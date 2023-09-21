Manning River Times
Eight native birds, including currawongs and magpie larks, were found dead in the reserve

By Staff Reporters
September 21 2023 - 11:00am
Eight native birds, including currawongs and magpie Larks, were found dead in the reserve. Picture Pizabay.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is appealing for information after the discovery of a number of dead native birds in a reserve at the end of Bramble Parade, Tuncurry.

