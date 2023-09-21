School holiday exhibition at Wingham Museum

Wingham Museum has prepared a special exhibition for the upcoming school holidays.
With the theme Marching Girls in the Manning and Marching Bands from the Past, the exhibition will be open during the school holidays, which run from September 25 to October 8.
"The exhibition has a feature on the marching girl phenomena," said Robyn Greenaway of Manning Valley Historical Society.
"We have a variety of photos of local teams - some of them in parades at competitions. We have medals and hats.
"We also have a small piece on The Purfleet Aussies."
There is also a small display of marching bands with four different uniforms on display.
Wingham Museum is at the corner of Bent and Farquhar Streets, Wingham, opposite Central Park.
The museum is open seven days a week, 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 11am to 3pm Saturdays and Sundays.
Entry is adult $3, child $1, and family $7. The museum is run entirely by volunteers, and entry fees assist in maintaining the museum.
