Patrols begin for all six regional clubs on the Mid Coast on September 23

By Anne Evans
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Taree-Old Bar surf club lifeguard Andrew Sneglar has been named the Lifeguard of the Year for the 2022-2023 season. Picture supplied.
The surf life saving season is about to begin with the Mid Coast launch at Black Head Surf Club on Saturday, September 23.

