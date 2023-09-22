Great gardens and fabulous flowers were the order of the day at the recent Garden Clubs of Australia Convention held at Lake Macquarie in the Hunter region of NSW.
The 29th biennial convention attracted about 170 keen gardeners from garden clubs across the country, including well known Killabakh gardener, George Hoad AM.
George is a past president of the organisation and assisted the organisers of the Lake Macquarie event, in both the years leading up to the big week and during the convention as Master of Ceremonies for the official opening and closing events.
The convention was centred on the northern end of Lake Macquarie, with events held at Warners Bay, Toronto and Argenton. The opening ceremony was held at Mima, the multi-arts pavilion at Speers Point, where the gardeners enjoyed a delicious repast, a few welcome speeches and the opportunity to catch up with old friends.
Over the course of the week, gardeners were treated to a selection of beautiful private gardens, a visit to the Hunter Regional Botanic Gardens, visits to several art galleries displaying local works, a relaxing lake cruise and a tour of Newcastle.
The Garden Clubs of Australia AGM was held mid-week and the guest speaker was Kevin Stokes, one of the founders of the Hunter Regional Botanic Gardens who gave on overview of its 38-year development.
The final day and closing ceremony were held at the Rathmines Theatre, Rathmines, where the gardeners were treated to three fantastic guest speakers - Angie Thomas, horticultural communications manager from Yates; David Fripp, wholesale nurseryman and plant breeder, and Costa Georgiadis, landscape architect and TV Logie winning presenter from Gardening Australia. All three entertained and inspired the gardeners attending and it was a fantastic conclusion to a superb week.
"The motto for the Garden Clubs of Australia is 'Friendship Through Gardens' and this was certainly in evidence during the weeklong event," George said.
"The convention organisers promised 'a glorious week by the lake' and they certainly delivered on that."
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.