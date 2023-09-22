Manning River Times
Killabakh's George Hoad AM master of ceremonies for Garden Clubs of Australia Convention

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 12:00pm
George Hoad AM (right) with Costa Georgiadis, Logie award-winning presenter of Gardening Australia, at the Garden Clubs of Australia Convention 2023. Picture supplied.
Great gardens and fabulous flowers were the order of the day at the recent Garden Clubs of Australia Convention held at Lake Macquarie in the Hunter region of NSW.

