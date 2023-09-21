Olive Ives (nee Neve) has spent much of the past century enriching the lives of others.
On her 100th birthday on Friday, September 22, 2023, family, friends, residents, and staff will gather at Storm Village retirement home in Taree to celebrate her milestone.
Olive moved to Gundagai with her parents, the late James Turner Neve and Olive Emily Neve, when she was two years old.
She lived in a two-storey home that her dad built in Hanley Lane, opposite the railway station, and attended Gundagai Public School.
Olive left to join the army at the age of 22 but would often return home to visit her parents. Her dog, Charlie, was always waiting for her (Charlie was named after a boyfriend she had).
Olive's fondest memories growing up was the river and colourful hills, the willow trees, wildflowers, and friendly people, some of whom she is still friends with today.
Olive now spends her days at Storm Village playing bingo, going for walks, getting her hair done, and sharing life stories.
