There was a wonderful response from family and friends who gathered at Wingham Town Hall on Friday, September 15 for a very moving ceremony to remember those service personnel, both departed and living whose names had been added to the marble Honour Rolls which are on the walls of the front entrance vestibule,
The service was led by Wingham RSL Sub-branch President Brian Willey who welcomed all and outlined the project which had been underway for some time.
The names on the Honour Roll were read by school leaders a St. Joseph's Primary School - Scarlett Sheather and Charlie Crittenden, Wingham Brush Primary School - Alicia Lees and Hayden Ellis, Wingham High School's Jesse Linton, Freya Raglus, Breanna Colvin and Isaac Smyth and Midcoast Christian College's Frank Downs.
This was then followed by Rouse, The Last Post and the Ode recited by Terry Gould, Wingham RSL Sub-branch project member.
Afterwards, many of those present made their way to Wingham Memorial Services Club for afternoon tea and a chance to chat and catch up.
Tinonee Hall AGM
President Jan Hayden welcomed nine members and one visitor to the Hall's annual general meeting which was held Saturday, September 16.
Following the presentation of the reports the election of office bearers took place. All positions were declared vacant, and resulted in all being returned to their positions for another year.
The hall has had some major improvements over the last 12 months and is currently looking at having an awning over the disabled ramp for the protection and safety of patrons using the premises.
Farewell Mrs Rita May Green
Wingham Cemetery was the venue for the Farewell Service to celebrate the life of the late Mrs Rita May Green who passed away on September 7, just one month after celebrating her 98th birthday. Rita was the wife of the late Sid Green and both were from early pioneering families in the Upper Manning.
Rita's service, held on Monday, September 18 was led by George Hoad AM with family memories delivered by granddaughter's Monique Kippax-Farmer and Genna Dorahy. Rita was much loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. Two of Slim Dusty's songs were played, Walk a Country Mile and We've Done Us Proud, which were so fitting of this special lady.
Funeral arrangements were in the hands of Becker's Family Funerals and refreshments were later served at St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall.
Historical Society
The September monthly meeting of Tinonee Historical Society took place at the Museum on Tuesday, September 19 and was attended by eight members. Members have set the date for their next fundraising garage sale to be held Saturday, October 14. They will have an assortment of items for sale and will also have a number of new family history books for purchase, a raffle and hopefully something for everyone. All being well weather wise, the day will commence at 8am and go through to about 2pm depending on patronage.
