Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
September 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham RSL Sub-branch President Brian Willey, RSL chaplain Rev Brian Ford, Terry Gould Sub-branch member and Chris Willey at the Honour Roll Dedication Service at Wingham Town Hall. Picture by Pam Muxlow.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch President Brian Willey, RSL chaplain Rev Brian Ford, Terry Gould Sub-branch member and Chris Willey at the Honour Roll Dedication Service at Wingham Town Hall. Picture by Pam Muxlow.

There was a wonderful response from family and friends who gathered at Wingham Town Hall on Friday, September 15 for a very moving ceremony to remember those service personnel, both departed and living whose names had been added to the marble Honour Rolls which are on the walls of the front entrance vestibule,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.