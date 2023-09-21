The September monthly meeting of Tinonee Historical Society took place at the Museum on Tuesday, September 19 and was attended by eight members. Members have set the date for their next fundraising garage sale to be held Saturday, October 14. They will have an assortment of items for sale and will also have a number of new family history books for purchase, a raffle and hopefully something for everyone. All being well weather wise, the day will commence at 8am and go through to about 2pm depending on patronage.