SOUTHERN League champions Wingham won't nominate to play in the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League (ZPL) in 2024.
The Warriors completed a dominant season last Saturday when beating Tuncurry-Forster Black 3-1 in the grand final played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry. Wingham only lost one game all season and this was their second successive grand final win. The Warriors were also declared premiers in 2021, although no finals were played due to a state COVID lockdown.
Captain-coach Dean Whitlam said the Warriors are happy to stay in the Southern League.
"We're on average the oldest side in the competition, with a plenty of players in the 30s and even 40s,'' Whitlam said.
He said now they're content to play in a more localised competition where there's less travel. The majority have played in the premier league previously with either Taree, Old Bar or Wingham
He said the requirement to field two grades in the ZPL is another drawback.
"We'd struggle for player numbers if we had injuries or players unavailable,'' he said.
"If they took away the requirement to have two grades we might think about it. I'm sure at full strength we'd be competitive (in the ZPL), but not as it stands.''
Five clubs - all from the Hastings and Macleay - contested this year's ZPL, which concludes with grand finals on Saturday at Port Macquarie. Football Mid North Coast resurrected the competition this year following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League (CPL) last November when North Coast Football clubs withdrew support.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said previously the zone is determined to increase the number of clubs in the ZPL.
Taree Wildcats secretary Michael Wallace said his club would apply to join the ZPL if there was sufficient interest from players.
"If there is enough interest to enter zone premier league we would look at it, but it needs to be driven by the playing group,'' he said.
The Wildcats played in the FMNC Premier League from 2020 to 2019 and the CPL from 2020-22, but dropped back to the Southern League this year where they had a moderate year. However, the club did win the under 18 premiership.
Meanwhile, Wingham won't be involved in this weekend's zone champions clashes at Wayne Richards Park in Port Macquarie. This involves the winners of the Football Mid North Coast northern and southern league grades, with the aim of determining the overall champion.
"We have a lot of players away this weekend due to the start of the school holidays,'' Whitlam said.
"We're hoping to organise it as a pre-season game next year.''
