Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scent dogs used to locate koalas on the Mid Coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council's Caitlin Orr with Tate Animal's Claire Chiotti and Dash the koala detection dog. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council's Caitlin Orr with Tate Animal's Claire Chiotti and Dash the koala detection dog. Picture supplied.

Koalas can often become victims of dog attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.