Taree Quota Club's new board of directors is already organising the next garage sale which will take place between Monday, September 25 and Saturday, September 30.
The sale will be set up in the old Wingham Business Centre, opposite the Wingham Town Hall.
The new board of directors was inducted at the recent Taree Quota Club luncheon.
Outgoing President, Janenne Towers, presented her report which in part set out the donations made by the club in the past year.
Most of the monies raised were from grass roots activities conducted by the Quota ladies in the Taree area, things such as raffles, fashion parades, morning teas and garage sales where they pooled their resources to present a wide range of items both hand-made and preloved.
In all, more than $26,600 was raised and dispersed to many very worthy charities, primarily to help the community. This included charities such as The Taree Community Kitchen, Wingham Preschool, Midcoast for Kids, Tresillian in Manning, Youth and Women's Refuges as well as the local CanAssist and Riding for Disabled.
Many of the schools in the district also benefited from Quota's hard work. As well as cash donations, special hearing devices (Soundfield Systems) were purchased and donated to two more local schools and more therapy dolls were purchased for local nursing homes.
Further afield, donations were made to the Cancer Council, Ronald McDonald House and Westpac Rescue Helicopter to name just a few.
The ladies in pink are often out and about raising money to help the local community. Please join in whatever they are organising, it's bound to be a lot of fun and monies raised go to charities like those outlined above.
