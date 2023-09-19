Manning River Times
Taree Quota Club new board of directors inducted

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:00am
Taree Quota's Nancy Boyling OAM, Jeanette Holland OAM and outgoing president Janenne Towers. Jeanette was recently honoured for 50 years service to Quota. Picture supplied.
Taree Quota Club's new board of directors is already organising the next garage sale which will take place between Monday, September 25 and Saturday, September 30.

