Small business owners from as far as South West Rocks and Gloucester gathered in Taree to network and share ideas at the "Get It Girl" event.
More than 160 businesses were involved in the expo, making it the largest Women in Business event on the Mid North Coast.
Organiser Maddison Barber's intention was to gather local small businesses to engage with each other.
Maddison has three small businesses of her own and an eight-month-old baby. She said she understood how isolating it can be for small business owners to stay motivated.
The feedback from Monday's event, held at The Whitehouse in Taree's Boyce Street, was overwhelmingly positive.
Maddison has plans for further events to help local women to grow their businesses and stay motivated, including a visit by a business coach and an awards night.
