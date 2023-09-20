Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Get It Girl women in business expo at Taree

September 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Small business owners from as far as South West Rocks and Gloucester gathered in Taree to network and share ideas at the "Get It Girl" event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.