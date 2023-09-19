A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a two vehicle accident in Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, September 18.
Around 3pm NSW Ambulance was called to an accident involving a car and a motor bike.
Paramedics treated the motorbike rider, a male in his 60s, before transporting him by road to meet the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Coolongolook Oval.
On arrival, the helicopter critical care medical team further assessed, treated, and stabilised the patient for pelvic injuries before airlifting him to Newcastle.
No further details are available.
