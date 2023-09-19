Manning River Times
A man in his 60 was treated, and stabilised for pelvic injuries before being flown to Newcastle

By Staff Reporters
September 19 2023 - 11:42am
Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Picture supplied.
A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a two vehicle accident in Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, September 18.

