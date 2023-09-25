Four Manning players feature in the under 15 Female Country Youth Championships at Singleton from October 3-6. Great Lakes player Olivia Herivel will make her debut with the Mid North Coast squad. Taree West batters Riely McLeod and Ava Paterson will form part of the Mid North Coast squad, while their fellow Taree West team mate, bowler Arabella Roohan will represent Riverina, as she undertakes studies in that area.