The junior cricket representative season starts with the under 19s Women's Country Championships at Raymond Terrace from September 26-28.
North Coastal Zone side will feature Taree West batter Samira Mitchell, and Wingham bowler Jaimee-Lee Woolfe.
Four Manning players feature in the under 15 Female Country Youth Championships at Singleton from October 3-6. Great Lakes player Olivia Herivel will make her debut with the Mid North Coast squad. Taree West batters Riely McLeod and Ava Paterson will form part of the Mid North Coast squad, while their fellow Taree West team mate, bowler Arabella Roohan will represent Riverina, as she undertakes studies in that area.
Riely, Ava and Arabella were members of Manning's undefeated under 13 Mid North Coast inter-district squad last season. Riely has progressed to be a part of the North Coast Academy squad which will also field a side in the under 16 Women's Country Championships at Queanbeyan in December.
"The MJCA is very proud of the achievements of all these girls and hopes to see more girls participate in season 2023/24. There are many opportunities and pathways and these talented Manning girls love playing cricket," Manning Junior Cricket president Michael Roohan said.
The MJCA will host the Stan Austin Carnival from January 8-11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.