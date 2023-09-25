Manning River Times
Junior representative season to start

By Staff Reporters
September 25 2023 - 11:04am
Ava Paterson, Riely McLeod, Arabella Roohan with the 2022/23 Mid North Coast iter district premiers trophy. Photo supplied
The junior cricket representative season starts with the under 19s Women's Country Championships at Raymond Terrace from September 26-28.

