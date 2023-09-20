Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honour our Fallen walk arrives at Old Bar. Scott Calvin picture
Honour our Fallen walk arrives at Old Bar. Scott Calvin picture

Old Bar Tennis Club has a busy program lined up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.