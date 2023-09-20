Old Bar Tennis Club has a busy program lined up.
First there will be the holiday camp for kids. This will run from Monday, September 25 to Thursday, October 5 and caters for children from four to 16 years. There are daily prizes to be won, racquets are available and no experience is needed. Register online at play.tennis.com.au/enhancedtennisacademy.
Then in October the Seaside Classic returns with the senior event from October 13 to 15 and the junior event the following weekend, from October 20 to 22. More on that in coming editions.
In other good news, head coach Ellise Perks has upgraded her skills and is on the road to becoming a coach developer for Tennis Australia.
Additionally, Coach Olivia has been accepted into a Future Leaders tennis scholarship program with Tennis NSW where she will learn important skills on how to lead others and organise events and activities and create her own projects that can increase tennis in the local area. Well done to both.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch has donated all of the proceeds from last Saturday's meat raffle to the "Honour our Fallen" walk, following participation at The Tav Old Bar when Richard (Rick) McCarthy OAM visited during his walk from Brisbane to Bowral.
To make this a bit special, The Gourmet Butcher, Old Bar donated an extra $50 voucher, in addition to the $20 vouchers normally on offer - $400 will be donated to this worthy cause. Thanks to all the Old Bar regulars for your support.
