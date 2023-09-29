Chatham High School the first stop on student teacher study tour

Thirteen student teachers experienced life as a Chatham High School teacher recently during a Department of Education "Beyond the Line" study tour.
The second and third year Bachelor of Education and Master of Teaching students from universities in Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle and Wollongong, were on the tour to experience teaching at regional, rural and remote schools across NSW.
The study tour was a week long, with the first school visited being Chatham High School.
While there, the students met the school principal, observed lessons, and were able to ask teachers what it was like to live and work in the area.
"It's a chance for them to start to see if they can picture themselves within these lifestyles," Kathryn Walsh from the Department of Education, said.
"It's to get them thinking about a career in rural and remote NSW, and then completing future practicums in the regions as well."
Beyond the Line organisers contacted the Director of Educational Leadership in regions across the state, who suggested schools that would be a valuable learning experience for the student teachers.
"Schools that were doing something really kind of unique and interesting, pedagogically, and schools that would be really happy to share their knowledge with our university students," Ms Walsh explained.
Ms Walsh said the students had a "wonderful experience" at Chatham High School.
"Everyone, from the office staff to the principal, were so welcoming. And I think, particularly given that it was our first experience on the first day of their tour, it just set a beautiful benchmark for the rest of the trip," Ms Walsh said.
"We're hoping that some students will choose to kind of explore opportunities in the region in the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.