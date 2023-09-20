There were some stand out clubs winning many of the 200m sprints on Sunday including Newcastle Dragon Hunters in the women's 20s while they were third in the opens 10s; the Hunter River Dragons came 3rd in the women's 20s, 1st in the open 10s and 2nd in the mixed finals; Dragons on the Rocks from South West Rocks were 2nd in the open 10s and 3rd in the mixed while a combination team of Kempsey and Newcastle came 2nd in the women's 20s.