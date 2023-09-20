Manning River Times
Dragon Boat regatta held on the Manning

By Staff Reporters
September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club held its 9th annual regatta on the Manning and attracted hundreds of paddlers from the local community Newcastle and the Hunter to the Northern Regions of NSW.

