MR Dragons members organised and coordinated the regatta, with many club members and volunteers from Wallis Spirit Dragons, Camden Haven DBC and Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, assisting.
Four accredited officials and several officials from Sydney and Port Macquarie club, Flamin' Dragons, were also involved while Radio 2RE's Anthony Zanos provided the commentary.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson federal Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie opened the community and sports event section of the regatta.
The community regatta was the first event and a huge success with 45 paddlers, including Tanya Thompson. The All Stars unfortunately came in second to the highly skilled Blazing Paddlers. MRDBC has now been inundated with requests to join the next Learn2Paddle program scheduled to start on November 4.
The sports teams were next, starting with a Dash for Cash which had prizemoney of $500, donated by Yea's Plumbing and Earthmoving. This was a highlight event, with the Newcastle Dragon Hunters taking out the prize from the Hunter River Dragons.
Manning won the coveted 1km straight race on Saturday afternoon in windy conditions. Eight teams fought for the honours, but hard training paid off for Manning. They won in under five minutes. Newcastle and Hunter River Dragon Boat Clubs filled the minor placings.
There were some stand out clubs winning many of the 200m sprints on Sunday including Newcastle Dragon Hunters in the women's 20s while they were third in the opens 10s; the Hunter River Dragons came 3rd in the women's 20s, 1st in the open 10s and 2nd in the mixed finals; Dragons on the Rocks from South West Rocks were 2nd in the open 10s and 3rd in the mixed while a combination team of Kempsey and Newcastle came 2nd in the women's 20s.
The trophies this year were made by MRDBC members, Peter and Narelle McKay who used all recycled wood including fence palings. Competitors were delighted by the green focus of the regatta and astonished at the amazing job the McKays had done on the trophies.
The regatta committee worked tirelessly to organise and coordinate the regatta over the months and many hours of hard work as did club volunteers.
MRDBC now look forward to meeting those community members keen to try this ever-growing sport in this area. Contact Wendy Orman on 040 754 3813 or MRDBC via their Facebook page for details.
