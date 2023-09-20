MANNING Junior Cricket Association will change the age group format for the 2023/24 season.
Association president Michael Roohan said this will align with Cricket Australia pathways and the Mid North Coast inter-district format.
"Our age groups to hopefully include 10,11,13, 15 and 17 as opposed to 10,12,14 and 16s,'' he said.
The new season will be underway from Saturday, October 14 and will run to March.
Pacific Palms entered a junior team for the first time last summer. Palms hope to have three sides in the upcoming season.
All clubs are currently taking registrations and more information can be found at play.cricket.com.au or on club Facebook pages.
Shaun Dawson stood down as association treasurer at the recent annual meeting with Luke McLeod the new vice president,
The executive is president Michael Roohan; vice president Luke McLeod; secretary Melanie Loretan; treasurer Bernadette Brislane; recorder Matt Kennewell.
