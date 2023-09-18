Manning River Times
Home/News
Free

Fires have been fought at Mount George, Wherrol Flat, Gloucester and Wootton

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:04am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fires Near Me showing bushfires across the Mid Coast on Tuesday.
Fires Near Me showing bushfires across the Mid Coast on Tuesday.

Residents across the region have woken to a thick blanket of choking smoke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.