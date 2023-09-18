Mount George RFS posted on its Facebook page: "A big shout out to our Mount George crew and all the other RFS crews who have been working hard in hot dry conditions and very challenging terrain to contain the fires at Landslip Creek Road/Little Run Road over the weekend. Don't think its over as yet and with the next few days being quiet warm anything could change. Keep safe and have your bush fire survival plan ready. Also a huge thanks to the support crew that supplied lunch for everyone."