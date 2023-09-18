Residents across the region have woken to a thick blanket of choking smoke.
However, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Fires Near Me website, fires are burning at Wootton, near Mount George and at Wherrol Flat, as well as at Waukivory Road at Gloucester.
The Gloucester fire has spread to 690 hectares and is under control.
The grass fire on Boserio Drive at Mount George is listed as out of control.
Mount George RFS posted on its Facebook page: "A big shout out to our Mount George crew and all the other RFS crews who have been working hard in hot dry conditions and very challenging terrain to contain the fires at Landslip Creek Road/Little Run Road over the weekend. Don't think its over as yet and with the next few days being quiet warm anything could change. Keep safe and have your bush fire survival plan ready. Also a huge thanks to the support crew that supplied lunch for everyone."
Tinonee RFS has been helping at the Wherrol Flat fire. The brigade posted on Facebook: "A big shout out to Tinonee and all the other RFS crews who have been working hard in hot dry conditions to contain fires at Wherrol Flat for days. Currently under control. Big thanks also to the support crew who've fed and watered our tired fire fighters when they come home. Conditions are challenging with no rain forecast this week. Have you got your bushfire survival plan up to date?"
The bushfire, along Elmar Road at Wootton, is at advice level and under control by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Approximately two hectares have been burnt since the fire began.
According to the a post on the RFS, Tuncurry smoke from fires can travel many kilometres when it disperses in the atmosphere.
"Over the last two days RFS crews have been busy working alongside many other brigades to contain a fire on Elmer Road," the post said.
"On Sunday, it was running through dense undergrowth (a lot of pushing through lantana), along both sides of a gully.
"Our crews used one live reel and about six lengths of 25mm hose (working with Pacific Palms 1) plus Bunyah 7 and Wootton 9 on the other side of the gully.
"Firefighters worked tirelessly, all covered in a shade of charcoal, managing to keep it out of the state forest.
"Yesterday crews were back our there patrolling."
Due to the forecast conditions, the Mid Coast RFS district (Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs) has suspended fire permits until further notice.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.