Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) units from across the Mid-Coast and beyond have successfully completed a hazard reduction operation in Forster.
The operation, which had teams from Forster, Taree, Gloucester and Coffs Harbour, conducted a fuel reduction burn over about six hectares in Boundary Street Hill, Forster late last week.
Teams undertook the campaign to protect vital infrastructure and homes at Forster.
The crews were tasked with reducing the heavy fuel load in bush surrounding Forster's crucial water reservoir tank and telecommunications tower, adjacent to local homes.
FRNSW deployed a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) or drone overhead to safely monitor the six-hour burn.
Fire and Rescue NSW is responsible for hazard reduction operations in areas where the bush meets the urban interface.
