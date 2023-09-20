Manning River Times
Great Global Greyhound Walk comes to Forster

By Rick Kernick
September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Sue Moore and her greyhound, Snowie. Photo supplied.
Don't be surprised if this Sunday you happen to see some very fast dogs moving rather slowly - it's all just part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk (GGGW).

Local News

