Manning River Times
Home/News

Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following incident at Boomerang Beach.

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quick action saves swimmer's life at Boomerang Beach
Quick action saves swimmer's life at Boomerang Beach

A man was rushed to Taree airport on Sunday afternoon, September 17 under multi-vehicle police escort for medivac to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.