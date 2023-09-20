Marching in solidarity to say Yes to First Nation's Voice to Parliament

Smile and wave and keep on going.
That's what people taking part in the national Yes campaign march at Taree for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament for First Nations people were told to do in response to hostile and aggressive abuse that may occur.
"If people want to engage in a conversation - great, happy to chat. But if there's any nonsense, no, 'have a nice day', but there's no mudslinging," said Helen Holliday, one of the organisers of the march over the Martin Bridge on Sunday, September 17.
Nobody was confronted face to face with aggression as they marched over the bridge. It was limited to nastiness hurled out of car window. And even then, Helen said it "wasn't a lot".
"Most people were actually honking their horns!
"Thankfully, nobody walked up to someone in the park and had a go. Some of the stuff that we've experienced individually wearing our (Yes23) shirts around town, we didn't experience on that day."
Close to 150 people turned up to march. Organisers had planned for around 40.
"We were setting up and people just kept flocking in and we had young mums and dads with children in strollers and a real mix of people," Helen said.
"It was all really positive goodwill and everyone was supportive of each other. I actually felt quite buoyed by it, to be honest. It was a it was a great walk."
The march began in Queen Elizabeth Park, with the main focus being on the Martin Bridge. After a rest and a drink of water, the marchers came back over the bridge to the park, where people enjoyed the camaraderie and music supplied by a group of fellow marchers.
"The bridge is just such a poignant spot because we did the walk for Sorry, and we've done the walk to raise to raise the Aboriginal flag.
"And so, we felt that walking over the bridge has represented inclusiveness before," Helen said.
