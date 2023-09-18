Manning River Times
Wildcats down Palms in penalty shoot out to decide grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Taree Wildcats under 18s are all smiles after the epic grand final win over Pacific Palms at Tuncurry.
TAREE Wildcats defeated Pacific Palms in a marathon Football Mid North Coast Southern League under 18 grand final that was decided on a penalty shoot out.

