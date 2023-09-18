Earlier Wildcats won the toss and chose to run with a strong breeze. Dominating play in the first half, captain Harry Miller took advantage of a set play corner and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead at halftime. The second half started well for the Wildcats again with Bronson Waites slotting home a nice finish for a 2-0 lead with around 30 minute left in the half. To Palm's credit they lifted and pressured the Wildcats from then on in. A couple of defensive lapses led to an own goal which motivated Palms greatly. Palms then scored a cracking goal from 30 metres out.