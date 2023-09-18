TAREE Wildcats defeated Pacific Palms in a marathon Football Mid North Coast Southern League under 18 grand final that was decided on a penalty shoot out.
The Wildcats led 2-0 in the second half, but a great fightback from Palms saw the scores level at 2-2 at fulltime.
This saw 20 minutes of extra time. A number of players succumbed to cramps from a combination of extra time, cold weather and the intensity of the game. Both team failed to score in extra time and we headed of the penalties.
The Taree Wildcats were confident in their penalty taking ability. Harry Miller, Dary Eady-Muxlow, Bronson Waites and Ryan Martin all scored from their shots while Palms missed two of their first five. This gave Taree the win.
Earlier Wildcats won the toss and chose to run with a strong breeze. Dominating play in the first half, captain Harry Miller took advantage of a set play corner and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead at halftime. The second half started well for the Wildcats again with Bronson Waites slotting home a nice finish for a 2-0 lead with around 30 minute left in the half. To Palm's credit they lifted and pressured the Wildcats from then on in. A couple of defensive lapses led to an own goal which motivated Palms greatly. Palms then scored a cracking goal from 30 metres out.
"The game had everything, free flowing play, strong tackles, great goals, cramps, a concussion and a shoot out,'' Taree coach Michael Wallace said.
"What a way to finish the season, although we may have a zone championship game against the northern winners next week."
Matt Spiteri was named player of the match.
