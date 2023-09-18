Held in the Community Gardens at the Old Courthouse in Wingham, 2BOB Community Radio were there doing a live broadcast while representatives from Quota, University of the Third Age, Junior Landcare, Manning Valley Turtle Group, Wingham's Booming Surprise Group, The Women Kind Collective, Lions Club, Rotary, CWA, Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services, Recommunity Midnorth Coast and Karitane all came out to spread the word and shine a spotlight on the support and services they have to offer.