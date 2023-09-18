The sun was shining on our amazing volunteer groups in Wingham when Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services (MVNS) hosted "Volunteer Fest".
The event, held on Saturday, September 16, showcased an array of creative markets, music and especially celebrate volunteer and community groups that each have missions to give back and make the Manning Valley and Mid North Coast an incredible place to be.
Funded by the Foundation of Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), the purpose of the event was to bring the community together while sharing more about the wonderful things volunteer groups are doing.
Held in the Community Gardens at the Old Courthouse in Wingham, 2BOB Community Radio were there doing a live broadcast while representatives from Quota, University of the Third Age, Junior Landcare, Manning Valley Turtle Group, Wingham's Booming Surprise Group, The Women Kind Collective, Lions Club, Rotary, CWA, Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services, Recommunity Midnorth Coast and Karitane all came out to spread the word and shine a spotlight on the support and services they have to offer.
The event that hosted local markets and musicians too was enjoyed by many and will hopefully entice more people to get involved with a community group that aligns with their own passion and purpose.
