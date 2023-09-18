Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sarah O'Connor named player of the match as Breakers down Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City captain-coach Kelsey Schneider turns to ball to Jordan Hardy during the grand final. Photo Mardi Borg
Taree City captain-coach Kelsey Schneider turns to ball to Jordan Hardy during the grand final. Photo Mardi Borg

VERSATILE footballer Sarah O'Connor capped a highly successful night and day when she was named player of the match in Port City's clinical and comprehensive 16-0 win over Taree City in the Group Three women's league tag grand final played at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.