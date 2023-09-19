Manning River Times
Craven Creek music festival back for 2023

RK
By Rick Kernick
September 19 2023 - 6:00pm
The old shed provides a unique experience for musicians and audiences alike. Photo supplied.
The Craven Creek Music Festival returns for 2023 with yet another stunning program, this time featuring the works of Carl Nielsen, Franz Schubert, and Jean Francaix and Ludwig Van Beethoven.

