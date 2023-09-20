OLD Bar Barbarians under 14s are off to the Wayne Richards Field at Port Macquarie on Saturday to meet Port Saints in the Football Mid North Coast zone champions.
The Barbarians won the Southern League grand final against Hallidays Point 5-3 at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry last Saturday.
Old Bar earlier claimed the premiership as the most successful side at the conclusion of the competition-proper.
Saturday's program at Port will culminate in the grand final of the Zone Premier League between Port United and Port Saints.
Taree Wildcats will meet Port United Wallabies in the zone under 18 championship game at Omaru Park in Taree on Friday from 6pm. The Wildcats claimed the Southern League champion's crown when beating Pacific Palms 8-7 in a penalty shoot out after the scores were 2-2 at the end of regular and extra time.
