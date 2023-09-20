Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Barbarians off to Port Macquarie for zone championship final

By Mick McDonald
September 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Barbarians under 14s are off to the Wayne Richards Field at Port Macquarie on Saturday to meet Port Saints in the Football Mid North Coast zone champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.