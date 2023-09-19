Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Player of the match performance from Mitch Bevitt in Wingham's grand final win

By Mick McDonald
September 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM stalwart Mitch Bevitt capped a big week with a player of the match performance in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.