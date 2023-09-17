A non-toxic red dye will be released in the Wallis Lake this week as part of a research project which will help protect the long-term sustainability of the local oyster industry.
The research, part of a state-wide project being funded by Regional NSW through the Sector Recovery and Resilience grants, NSW Food Authority and the UNSW Water Research Laboratory, aims to reduce oyster farm closures by better understanding the impact of sewage overflows on harvesting.
The dye is Rhodamine WT which is a fluorescent red in colour and is commonly used to understand the transport of pollution in rivers, estuaries or the ocean.
The experiment is being conducted by the Water Research Laboratory and will provide a better idea of how sewage might mix and dilute once in the water.
The laboratory conducted nine similar experiments across NSW between October 2022 and August 2023.
Not only is the dye non-toxic to aquatic ecosystems but it only remains visible for a couple of hours following its release and does not stain boats or vessels that happen to pass through it.
This research will help authorities understand the potential exposure of oyster leases to sewage overflows and to help develop a decision support matrix to guide them in handling oyster industry closures following overflow events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.