Non-toxic red dye released in the Wallis Lake next week as part of oyster research

By Staff Reporters
September 17 2023 - 4:00pm
A non-toxic red dye will be released in the Wallis Lake. Picture supplied.
A non-toxic red dye will be released in the Wallis Lake this week as part of a research project which will help protect the long-term sustainability of the local oyster industry.

